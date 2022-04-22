KENNESAW -- Teams react differently when there is an unexpected delay in play.
Thursday, Walton remained focused, hat their bats come alive, and pulled away from Harrison for a 14-2 victory Thursday to secure the Region 3AAAAAAA title. It's the program's first region championship since the 2019 season and sets up a matchup with either McEachern or Campbell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs next week.
"We stayed on track," Raiders coach Shane Amos said. "We took advantage of a few mistakes and we opened it up after that."
The game was tied 1-1 through four innings when a spectator who was sitting among the Harrison fans had a medical situation. Play was delayed nearly 30 minutes as EMTs provided assistance. The fan was awake and sitting up on the gurney as the medical team escorted him from the park, but when play resumed, the teams did not look the same.
Barrett Eldridge led off the top of the fifth with a grounder down the third base line. The ball was misplayed allowing him to reach on an error. After a walk to Jackson Alford, Brick Conway put down a well-placed sacrifice bunt. The throw to try to get him out at first was wide and went down the right-field line. Eldridge and Alford scored as Conway went around to third.
Harrison's third error of the inning allowed Conway to score and Kyle Chatham added an RBI single and suddenly it was 5-1, but Walton was just getting started.
"We scored a few runs and everybody relaxed," Amos said.
Walton (19-11, 10-5) scored four more runs in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI triple by Hayden Shoup. He would add a two-run triple the next inning and finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
With a 9-2 lead, the Raiders removed any chance of a Hoyas comeback in the top of the seventh. They opened the inning with five straight hits, including an RBI double by Jared Jones and a two-run home run by Eldridge. By the time they were retired they had added five more runs.
Jones finished the night 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. Eldridge was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Alford and Nick Cubides each finished with two hits. Conway added a double and an RBI.
Justen Newsom was 2-for-4 for Harrison, while Preston Booth and Craig Kalkbrenner each had RBIs.
With the loss, Harrison (17-12, 9-6) dropped out of a tie for the region lead to the No. 3 seed. North Cobb defeated North Paulding to finish tied in the standings with the Hoyas, and unfortunately for Harrison, they lost the tie breaker to the Warriors for second place.
It also meant it is likely the final home game for Mark Elkins, who is retiring after the season after 30 seasons with the program first as an assistant, but the last 25 as head coach.
Harrison will travel to face either East Coweta or Newnan in next week's first round.
