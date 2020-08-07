Walton and Allatoona will be looking to recreate the success each program had a year ago, when they finished the season hoisting the state championship trophy.
Walton will be trying to win its sixth title in a row, while Allatoona will try to defend a title for the first time. Both programs, however, will face challenges in 2020.
After beating east Cobb rival Lassiter in the finals last season, coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said Walton will try to capitalize on its serve and pass game in order to try to remain on top.
“Our serve and pass game was really strong (last season).” Fitzgerald said, “We took teams out of (their) system with strong serving.”
Walton has several weapons that add to the success that that has led to its championships. The variety of offenses used, the ability to defend and team chemistry keeps other teams guessing what is coming next.
“I love our team chemistry,” Fitzgerald said, “I know it’s not necessarily a volleyball skill, but our team chemistry is pretty solid.”
Chemistry is not the only intangible the Lady Raiders have. Consistent senior leadership, with players held to a high standard, helps develop the championship mindset that Walton has developed over the years.
“The leadership is impeccable,” Fitzgerald said, “They are such a class act this year.
“It’s not about them being seniors as much as it is about them carrying on a tradition.”
Walton has seven seniors, two of whom have already committed to play Division I volleyball. Chandler Parker (Furman) and Emily Dukes (Florida State) will be able to lead the team from experience.
In order to return to the state championship, Walton will have to work its way through a different set of opponents with a shift to Region 3AAAAAAA. Instead of Lassiter and Etowah providing some of the biggest challenges, the Lady Raiders will face the likes of North Cobb, Hillgrove, Marietta and Harrison.
“I think this year is the most level playing field for everyone as far as who’s the biggest competition,” Fitzgerald said, “I think everyone is. You become your biggest threat if you get complacent.”
While Allatoona is losing Sequoyah and Harrison as significant region rivals, Region 6AAAAAA will not be getting any easier. To get back to the state title match, the Lady Buccaneers will now have to work their way through new region rivals Lassiter, Kennesaw Mountain, Pope and Kell -- all of whom advanced to at least the quarterfinals last year in their respective classifications.
That will be a difficult task as Allatoona will be looking to fill some roles after graduating six seniors, four of whom are playing college volleyball.
Coach Joseph Soley said many younger players are being incorporated onto the varsity roster for the first time. He said they are learning how to play together, which will be important while their skills continue to develop. It also means communication will be key.
Soley said the players need to work on their communications to make one another smarter.
“I think communication is what our biggest challenge is going to be," he said.
The Lady Buccaneers' motto for this year is they are building their team, not recreating it.
“We have to play a lot now, just so that we can play together as a team,” Solely said.
Allatoona is returning only six varsity players including two seniors -- middle hitter Sophie Anderson and outside hitter O'Niece Roberts. Junior right setter Cayla Kalinowski will also be counted on to help lead the younger squad.
However, the Lady Buccaneers have a couple of key underclassmen who can help fill the void in freshmen outside hitters Logan Kalinowski and Addison McLarty.
“We’re adding two power incoming freshmen that will play very important roles,” Soley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.