MARIETTA — The script felt eerily similar in Walton’s 31-19 win over Roswell on Friday at Raider Valley.
The Raiders (3-1) jumped out to a big first-half lead following an opening-drive touchdown, just like two weeks ago when West Forsyth sustained a fast start by Walton and ultimately walked out of Raider Valley with a 51-35 win.
The Raiders altered the last act this week.
Walton built a 24-3 lead with 3:51 left in the first half, but Roswell (4-1) rallied to cut the Raiders’ lead to 24-19 with 8:24 to play in the game. Walton then put together a nine-play, 77-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Braylen Stokes for the 31-19 lead.
The defense held on for the final 4:48 for the win.
“That was probably one of the best feelings we have had this season,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We have had some tough ones this year with some ups and downs. I know we have a group of finishers, and if we commit ourselves throughout the week, we can compete with anyone in this state.’
“It was a little like the last game we played against West Forsyth where we jumped out on them and couldn’t hold on, but at the end of this game, I was proud of the resiliency of this group to come back after a week like that and perform like they did. They did an outstanding job.”
Walton had only 254 yards of total offense in the game, but an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Sutton Smith on the opening play of the game, three forced turnovers and a defense that did not yield a touchdown until the second half fueled the victory.
“We knew we were going to get that kickoff return,” Brunner said. “We had them schemed up and knew exactly what we were going to get and we executed on it. We will start fast, but it is all about finishing, and we finished tonight.”
Smith also had eight carries for 61 yards, while Stokes led Walton with 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Zak Rozsman had 25 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as the Raiders rushed for 172 yards on 32 carries with a few sustained drives in the game.
The Walton defense held Roswell to 19 points and 346 total offensive yards.
“To come away with a win against a team like that in Roswell is outstanding,” Bruner said. “They have been putting up 40 points per game. I am just proud of how our defense played. “Our defense is playing outstanding. The offense played well at times, but we have to clean up some mistakes. But at the end of the day, you want to learn those lessons with a ‘W,’ so I am very proud of our boys.”
Brunner said he was happy to see how his defense did not give up any of the long-yardage plays that hurt the Raiders against West Forsyth.
“When they did score, they worked,” he said. “They had to move the ball down the field with 13- and 14-play drives. Hats off to them because, at the end of the day, that is going to happen sometimes if they are a good offense, but we did not give up big-chunk plays, and we did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us.”
