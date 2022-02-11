Walker wrestler Austin Westbrook will be competing for his third consecutive state title when he takes to the mat in the Class A final Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
To get to this point, it showed a lot of grit and perseverance on the senior’s part.
Westbrook had a season-ending injury during football season in the fall, when his collarbone shattered in four places and required surgery. The injury immediately brought his wrestling future into question, but he said he tried to take it in stride.
“I was pretty calm,” said Westbrook, a linebacker for the Walker football team. “I didn’t think I would be out for as long as I actually was. Also, I loved football, and I thought the season was worth the injury. Nearly all of my friends were on the team, and it was a lot of fun playing with them, regardless of the record.”
Westbrook was cleared to wrestle in January, and he went on to win his third consecutive area and sectional titles. Westbrook was 15-0 on the season heading into the Class A state tournament at 132 pounds.
After earning a first-round bye, Westbrook opened his competition by pinning Charlton County’s Edward McCormick, then pinned Holy Innocents' Terry Moore to advance to Saturday’s championship match against Mount Pisgah Christian’s Marley Washington.
Last year, Westbrook defeated Trion’s Seth Huskins to win the state championship at 120 pounds and was named the Cobb County Wrestler of the Year. As a sophomore, he won the title at 106 pounds.
In all, Westbrook has a career record of 147-13 and will try to put a cap on one of the best wrestling careers in Cobb County history.
“It will definitely mean a lot,” he said of potentially winning his third consecutive state championship. “Everyone wants to end on a win, and all my years of training have ultimately led up to this final tournament, and I think that coming off of my injury with a win will further show my talent.”
Many of his strengths come from not only the work Westbrook has put in, but also in his wrestling intelligence, according to Walker coach Roger Merriam. Merriam said Westbrook is calm and humble, and his knowledge of his opponents' weaknesses and tendencies has helped him in their matches.
Considering all of Westbrook's success, it is a surprise to many that when Westbrook walks off the mat Saturday, his wrestling career will be over. He is not planning to continue the sport in college.
Westbrook has been accepted into Georgia Tech and Georgia with a 4.3 grade-point average. Although he is still undecided on where he will go, he plans to study to be an orthodontist.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Westbrook said. “Wrestling has been a part of my life for a long time, but with it coming to an end, I’ll have more free time than I’ve had in so long, so it will be nice being able to relax.”
