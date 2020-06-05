An athlete usually must have either natural talent or a strong work ethic to be good at their sport in high school.
Gino Groover is proof that having both can make one great. Baseball has always been about having fun for the recent Walker graduate, but around the age of 12, it became something more.
“I just always thought about going out there and being myself and doing what I can because I like being out there,” Groover said. “Growing up, when you play baseball, it’s like every kid’s dream (to play professionally). When I started to get a little older, I told myself that I really had a chance, and I’ve been working towards it ever since.”
Soon, he might be able to live that dream.
Though next week's Major League Baseball draft has been trimmed to only five rounds to budget cuts surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Groover still has a chance to be selected. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, the Walker shortstop is the 188th-ranked player by MLB.com.
An MLB.com scouting report suggested Groover would likely change positions and become a second baseman in the pros. It said "Groover's whippy right-handed swing and projectable 6-foot-3 frame could translate into average or better pop as he gains strength and experience. He already shows a knack for making hard line-drive contact, fueling optimism that he'll get to most of his power potential. He doesn't try to do too much at the plate, keeping his stroke compact and not expanding the strike zone.
"A high school shortstop, Groover almost certainly will change positions at the next level. He has reliable hands and good instincts, but his average speed and arm strength fit better at second base. Some scouts think the UNC Charlotte recruit could wind up at third base if his arm gets stronger or an outfield corner if he slows down as he fills out."
The draft will begin with the 37 selections Wednesday at 7 p.m., televised by ESPN and the MLB Network. The remainder of the draft will be Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
If Groover is selected, he would become the first baseball player to be drafted directly out of Walker. Four other former Wolverines were drafted within the top 10 rounds following standout college careers -- Stephen Moore (2015, Atlanta), Matt Price (2010, Boston), David Hale (2009, Atlanta) and Andrew Kown (2004, Detroit)
“My dream was to play pro baseball, so, if given the opportunity, I’ll take it,” Groover said before adding, “If the situation is right.”
If the situation is not right, Groover has signed to play college baseball at Charlotte. He said he chose the 49ers because he had spent a lot of time in Charlotte playing baseball over the past few summers.
“When I look at Charlotte, it resembles Atlanta. A little smaller, but it kind of reminds me of home a little bit,” Groover said. “I got to know the coaches there when I was there, and they loved me, and I loved being up there. I thought it was a great fit for me.”
Michael Brady, who coached Groover through his first three years at Walker, said Groover worked hard and consistently improved during his time at Walker.
“I could see the leader in him really emerge," Brady said. "I could see that mental makeup strengthen so much to the point like he didn’t believe anyone could get him out. He believed that he got himself out."
Groover’s hard work earned him numerous awards over his first three years, including team Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and MVP awards. He also made three all-region teams and three all-county teams.
