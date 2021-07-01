Avi Fox, a rising freshman at the Walker School, finished second in his age and skill level in trampoline at USA Gymnastics' national championships last month in St. Louis.
The champions were crowned based on age and level of competition, ranging from Level Eight to Elite.
Fox competed as a Level Eight trampoline gymnast in the men’s 15-and-up division.
Fox retired from artistic gymnastics after doing it for much of the last decade and began trampoline and tumbling in 2020 alongside his 12-year-old sister, Talia. He picked up the sport to stay in shape when COVID-19 shut everything down.
“It meant a lot (to finish second),” Avi Fox said. “That there’s people that have done the sport for a long time, and I was able to improve a lot over the years so that I finished on a podium at a national championship.”
Talia Fox, who is also a retired artistic gymnast, is a rising home-schooled eighth-grader. The two compete for the Rays TnT gymnastics program.
The Foxes will go on to compete at USA Gymnastics' Stars and Stripes Championships next week in Salt Lake City -- the championship level for Levels 5 through 7.
Avi Fox will compete at Level 7 double mini and Level 6 tumbling, while Talia Fox will compete Level 7 in trampoline, Level 7 double mini and Level 6 in tumbling.
“I’m not expecting anything,” Avi Fox said. “I’m just hoping to do my best and maybe get a top-five finish.”
Alongside competing for Rays TnT, Avi Fox also enjoys competitive dance with Rhythm Dance School, which he said is his true passion. He and his sister are active members of Scouts BSA, where they are working toward becoming Eagle Scouts.
