Walker's volleyball team roared out of the gates this season, winning 10 of its first 11 matches, and it has not slowed down since.
Win streaks of seven and nine matches vaulted the Lady Wolverines to a 28-4 record going into Tuesday's match against Greater Atlanta Christian, and those runs included wins over some big-time opponents.
Sweeps of Harrison and North Forsyth and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Westminister this past weekend are among the highlights of Walker’s schedule. The Lady Wolverines also took down a pair of reigning state runners-up over the weekend in Calvary Day and Marist.
On Sept. 17, Walker swept a best-of-five match at county rival Mount Paran Christian, not only one of the top teams in Area 6A/AA, but among the best in the state.
“When you play against teams like Mount Paran that really don’t give up and don’t let the ball drop, I think that often can be so frustrating for a team,” first-year Walker coach Ryan Stadler said. “It can be demoralizing. You hit the ball as hard as you can and they keep it up in the air. You hit these awesome shots that are supposed to land and that other team keeps them in the air and keeps the rally going.”
Walker may have been inwardly frustrated, but if it was, it did not affect its play at Mount Paran. The Lady Wolverines powered through and won 3-0, proving to the Stadler that the team is not only good, but is still getting even better.
“There were a handful of rallies that I think, early in the season, would have frustrated us to the point of losing that point,” Stadler said. “I think we really rose above that most recently, which is something we’ve been working on, and I’m really excited to see that attitude from my team, and hopefully, we can carry that with us the rest of the season.”
Cohesion on and off the court has been just as big for the Lady Wolverines as the season has progressed. Stadler believes that the togetherness of his players is ultimately the key to their success so far, and will be what propels them down the stretch.
“Really, what I’ve seen is an amazing group of young women come together as a team,” Stadler said. “I’ve always loved the sport of volleyball because it is truly a team sport. I think the journey from the beginning to now that's really led to our success so far has been watching them come together as a team, every single member. That’s what has really been key to our successful year so far, every single one of them embracing that team aspect and coming together as a group.”
Lauren Haynes and Kaitlyn Rodriguez have supplied the offense, leading the offense with 313 and 232 kills, respectively, coming into Tuesday's match. Callaway Cason has been setting them up with her 687 assists, while Amelia Wetherington has paced the defense with 278 digs, alongside Rodriguez (232) and Haynes (197).
The volleyball Walker is playing has led to impressive results. Not only have the Wolverines won 28 matches, but they have done so in dominating fashion, dropping only 12 sets.
“We’ve gone on some pretty amazing winning streaks,” Stadler said. “I think the times that we have faltered are times when we’ve sort of broke from that, had some difficulties with that team cohesion that left some cracks for other teams to expose and take advantage of.”
Those cracks have rarely appeared, and when they have, it has been only the strongest competition that has been able to draw them out of Walker. The Lady Wolverines have not lost to a team ranked lower than 21st in the MaxPreps Georgia state rankings, in which Walker is currently No. 10.
Those few losses have not been terrible efforts by any stretch. If anything, Stadler believes those matches could be the most important that Walker has played when it looks back on the regular season come playoff time.
“I think those losses have been extremely important to our season, to really show the importance of staying together as a group and supporting each other and lifting each other up,” Stadler said. “I think that fills in all the cracks of a team and allows you to have that kind of success. Nobody likes to lose, of course, but I think incredibly valuable lessons can be learned from losses.”
Over the weekend, the Lady Wolverines put together some more big wins in the Lovett Block Party. Walker won five matches, dropping only one set against highly ranked competition from around the state.
Walker did lose in the semifinals against Pace Academy, but as the season winds down, the Lady Wolverines look primed to be a big factor in the state playoffs because of the group's togetherness on the court.
“When we (have that team cohesion), we’re near unstoppable,” Stadler said.
