POWDER SPRINGS -- Walker could not keep pace with Hebron Christian, falling in straight sets Saturday in the Class A/AA private-school state championship at McEachern High School.
Walker came close to winning each of the first two sets, losing 26-24 and 25-20, but Hebron ran away with the final set to win 25-10 and claim its second state title in a sweep.
“Hebron is a very, very good team,” Walker coach Ryan Stadler said. “I’m so proud of what my team did this entire season, and today. Obviously, not the result we wanted, but they left it all out on the court, and that’s all you can ever do in sports.”
Hebron (45-7) won the first point of the first set before Kaitlyn Rodriguez answered with a spike. Walker (45-6) went on a 6-0 run led by Rodriguez to take an early lead and force an early Hebron timeout.
Hebron answered out of the time out and got within one at 7-8 before Walker put together a 5-0 run, leading to another timeout. That pattern repeated itself for much of the first two sets, with long runs by both teams being answered by their opponents, keeping the sets close.
Hebron answered out of the timeout again, going on a 6-0 run of its own and forcing a Walker timeout. Down 22-17, the Lady Wolverines went on a 6-0 run to take a 23-22 lead, but the Lady Lions won four of the next five points to take the first set 26-24.
Walker got out to a 2-0 start in the second set and led 9-6 when Hebron used its first timeout. The Lady Lions tied the score at 10 before pulling away 17-14, and Walker called a timeout down 21-18. The break could not stop the momentum, and Hebron took the 2-0 set lead.
Walker fell behind 4-1 in the third set and called an early timeout. A kill by Lauren Haynes broke the Hebron run, but Walker couldn’t keep up, losing the final set 25-10.
“This is a truly special group of girls,” Stadler said. “I’m just so honored that I got to be a part of this whole thing, be with them, and go on this journey with them. It has been just an extraordinary journey from back in July when we started, to watch them grow and really come together as a team and accomplish amazing things.”
Walker lost only 21 sets all season, and the sweep at the hands of Hebron was the only sweep the Lady Wolverines suffered the entire year.
In the state playoffs, Walker swept Lakeview Academy, Landmark Christian, and Savannah Christian to reach the semifinals, then won a hard-fought five-setter against Holy Innocents' to reach the championship march.
“It certainly stings right now,” Stadler said, “but, down the road, I think we’ll be able to look back and just really be incredibly proud of everything we accomplished.”
