MARIETTA – Walker got its quest for the Class A/AA state volleyball title off to a strong start Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeview Academy in a first-round match.
Area 6A/AAA champion Walker (42-5) had little trouble in winning. The Lady Wolverines won the first set 25-9 and then won the next two 25-11 and 25-10 to beat Lakeview (15-25), the No. 4 seed from Area 8A/AA.
Walker will host Landmark Christian in a second-round match Tuesday.
“One of the big things that we’ve been focusing on all season and we tried to focus on (Saturday) is coming together as a team,” Walker coach Ryan Stadler said. “The focus of everything is we’re a team. We’re not built of individuals. It’s everybody coming together to play as one, so we’re really focusing on that, both offensively and defensively.”
Lakeview kept things close early in the first set as it was even with Walker at 5-all at one point. However, a kill by Lauren Haynes started what turned out to be an 8-1 run that helped the Lady Wolverines pull away.
Two kills each by both Haynes and Callaway Cason and a couple of aces by Mattie Garrett helped the Lady Wolverines turn a 5-all tie into a 13-6 lead.
Walker was equally dominant through the rest of the first set, outscoring Lakeview 12-3. Two more kills by Haynes and three aces by Cason spurred the run and gave the Lady Wolverines the set.
Again, Walker pulled away from Lakeview after a close early second set. Leading 7-6, the Lady Wolverines went on a 13-2 run to increase their lead to 20-8. Kaitlyn Rodriguez led the way during that run with four kills, three of which came on the last three points of the run. Cason contributed with two kills and an ace.
Walker got off to a stronger start in the third and final set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Kills by Haynes and Cason, an ace by Julia Wieskopf and a couple of Lakeview unforced errors contributed to the strong start.
The Lady Lions bounced back with a couple of winners by Lucy Park and a Walker unforced error to cut their deficit to 5-3 and were trailing only 12-8 when the Lady Wolverines went on to outscore them 13-2 to clinch the set and the match.
