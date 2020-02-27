MARIETTA -- Walker fell victim to a late Mount Pisgah Christian run as the Wolverines saw their state championship hopes come to an end with a 71-62 loss Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class A private-school state tournament.
Leading 57-52 with 2:57 remaining in regulation, fourth-seeded Walker (21-8) saw that lead quickly disappear as fifth-seeded Region 6A rival Mount Pisgah (22-7) went on to tie the game at 57-all to send it to overtime.
The Patriots then outscored the Wolverines 14-5 in the extra period to advance to a state semifinal matchup Saturday in Milledgeville against the tournament's top seed, and another Region 6A rival, St. Francis.
“(Mount Pisgah) made play after play after play,” Walker coach Bryce Brickhouse said. “Basketball is a game of runs. They made more runs than we made and that’s pretty much the game -- they made more runs than we did.”
Christopher Newell scored 17 points and Chandler Baker added 12 points to lead Walker.
Chase Tucker led Mount Pisgah with 24 points, while Jo Jo Peterson contributed 16.
Trailing 46-40 at the end of the third quarter, Walker appeared to be taking control of the game after beginning the final period with a 13-0 run to go ahead 53-46 with 5:02 remaining in regulation.
Baker scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter on back-to-back layups, while Newell was fouled on a layup and made his free throw to give Walker a 47-46 lead with 6:48 left. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Burke Chebuhar and Newell completed the run.
With the Wolverines up 57-52, Nate Gordon scored on an alley-oop pass from Nick Speros with 2:24 left and Peterson hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go to even the score at 57-all and ultimately force the game into overtime.
Mount Pisgah drew first blood at the beginning of the extra period when Chandler Minton was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three of his free-throw attempts to make it 60-57 with 3:44 left.
Keon Smart scored on a layup and Newell made one of two free-throw attempts to help Walker cut its deficit to 60-59 with 3:03 to go, but the Wolverines were never able to reclaim the lead as the Patriots gradually pulled away to take the win.
It was only the third state quarterfinal appearance for Walker, which earned its only semifinal berth in 1997.
“This has been a special season,” Brickhouse said. “This group of seniors have won 78 games in four years, which is remarkable. This group of seniors put us on the map, and everyone knows that Walker has a good basketball program now. That’s going to help us with our younger guys, our juniors and sophomores, as well as our middle-schoolers. It will help lay a great foundation and a tradition for winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.