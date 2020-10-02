McKaela Walker pitched four hitless innings and struck out 11 as Marietta defeated Pace Academy 8-6 on Thursday.
Patty Ann Frierson had the key hit — a two-run home run — in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
MiKayla Duke was 4-for-4, McKenzie Walker went 2-for-2 and Walker added a hit and drove in three.
The Lady Blue Devils (7-14) will host Wheeler on Monday.
