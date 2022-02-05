MARIETTA — Walker pulled away with 12 points in overtime to defeat Christian Heritage 71-65 in a Region 7A game on Friday.
Christian Heritage led 46-40 going into the fourth quarter and continued to lead until Walker went on a late 7-0 run to put it up 59-57. Two free throws by the Lions’ Jax Abernathy tied the game. The Wolverines had a chance to win it in overtime, but Ricky McKenzie’s last-second shot was off the mark and sent the game to overtime.
The Wolverines opened overtime with a layup by McKenzie followed by two free throws from CJ Brown to put them up 63-59 before the Lions’ Zundra Jackson hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.
Christian Heritage began to foul to extend the game. However, the Wolverines made 8 of 14 free throws and two layups down the stretch.
“We executed and that gave us the best quality shots,” Wolverines coach Bryce Brickhouse said.
Brown finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, McKenzie had 16 points, and DJ Dennis finshed with 15. Abernathy finished with 26 points, Cash Hare with 17 and Jackson 11 for the Lions.
The victory left the Wolverines in a virtual tie with North Cobb Christian for second place in the region, and they pulled within one game of Christian Heritage heading into the final week of the regular season.
Walker led by 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, as McKenzie was started to heat up, scoring seven of his 16 points.
“They’re very good defensively,” Lions coach Tyler Watkins said. “They’re disciplined, so you have to give them credit.”
Christian Heritage came back in the second quarter, as they outscored the Wolverines 22-12, including four 3-pointers, and ending the half with a 31-29 lead.
“We just got into the flow a little bit and started making some shots,” Watkins said.
