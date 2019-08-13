Marietta got home runs from McKaela Walker and MiKayla Duke to help the Lady Blue Devils to a 6-1 win over North Cobb in Region 3AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Marietta (5-0, 1-0) scored three runs in the first and added three in the sixth.
Zoe Adams was 3-for-3, Duke finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Walker drove in two and pitched a complete game allowing four hits with six strikeouts.
North Cobb was led by Kennedy Kirklin with two hits.
The Lady Blue Devils will host Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Pope 15, Northview 0 (3 inn.): Bailey Chapin was 2-for-2 with a grand slam and drove in five to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Jadyn and Zoe Laneaux each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Emily Ritci had two hits with an RBI, Abby Rocco had a double with a run driven in and Mackenzie Pease added a hit and an RBI.
Morgan Herman pitched the three innings, allowed two hits and struck out four.
Pope (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Chattahoochee on Thursday.
Kell 5, Paulding County 4: The Lady Longhorns rallied from a two-run deficit in the fifth inning to secure a Region 7AAAAA win.
Kell started chipping away in the fifth on an RBI triple by Brooke Kell, who scored the tying run on an error. Savannah Markt hit an RBI single to score the winning run.
Markt started for Kell and went 4 ⅔ innings. She gave up four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Mia DeAngelis came in relief and finished the game, giving up one hit with four strikeouts.
Kell (2-2, 1-1) will host Cass on Thursday.
Landmark Christian 17, North Cobb Christian 3: The Lady Eagles battled through the heat but were unable to win the 6AAAAAA game Tuesday.
Reagan Smith reached base three times, going 2-for-2 with a single, double, and a walk.
Late Monday
Hiram 4, Kell 3: Hiram scored the go-ahead run in the sixth to edge Kell in the Region 7AAAAA opener for both teams.
The Lady Longhorns jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first and got another run in the third before Hiram tied it at the bottom of the frame.
Brooke Kell was 2-for-4 and had two stolen bases and scored two runs. Mia DeAngelis was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Kell (1-2, 0-1).
DeAngelis threw six innings and gave up four runs on two hits and struck out 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.