MARIETTA – Walker won its fourth consecutive boys region soccer title with a 3-0 victory over Mount Paran Christian in the Region 7A championship game at Robertson Field on Thursday.
The Wolverines (6-9-1) scored a goal in the first half and two more in the second half to clinch the title as well as the top seed from the region in the Class A Private playoffs, where they will host the fourth seed from Region 6A in a first-round game Wednesday.
Mount Paran (8-6) claims the No. 2 seed and will host the third seed from Region 6A.
The win also gave Walker a measure of revenge against Mount Paran, which beat the Wolverines 4-3 in overtime March 16.
“That was special,” Walker coach Jamie Rubens said. “Doing it against our rivals makes it that much more special. We lost to them earlier this season in kind of a heartbreaker, a real close battle. Coming back to beat our rivals after they beat us earlier in the season makes it that much sweeter.”
It was a strong defensive effort by a Walker team that has struggled defensively this season. It was the Wolverines’ first shutout victory since a 3-0 win over North Cobb Christian in early March and the third one of the season overall.
“(Defense) is something we have been kind of struggling with all year,” Rubens said. “We’ve had some defensive gaffes in a lot of games that teams have been capitalizing on and we’ve been kind of working on that every day in practice and it’s pretty nice to see it finally come to fruition and get that shut out. It’s very special.”
Goalkeeper PJ Esterly recorded the shutout for Walker.
The Wolverines scored the only goal of the first half when Louie Coke connected on a long shot to take a 1-0 lead with 18:53 left in the opening 40 minutes of play.
Walker’s second goal was provided by Ben Meunier, who scored with 16:22 left in the game to increase the advantage to 2-0.
Tanner Staus completed the scoring for Walker with 10:54 to go in the game as he chipped the ball in from close range.
“I give Walker all the credit in the world, they came to play,” Mount Paran Christian coach Peter Baubles said. “It’s unfortunately my fault for not getting my boys ready. But we’ve got to come ready to play, especially in a championship atmosphere like this, and (Walker) wanted it more. So I give credit to Walker.”
