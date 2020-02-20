MARIETTA -- Chandler Baker took an inbounds pass inside the paint with 2 seconds left in the game and banked it in just in time to lift Walker to a 43-41 victory over Mount Paran Christian on Thursday in the second round of the Class A private-school state tournament.
“It is always a battle, no matter if they have better talent or less talent,” Walker coach Bryce Brickhouse said of Mount Paran. “The rivalry is a real rivalry. It’s a Duke/(North) Carolina type rivalry. As you can see, everyone stormed the court because it’s a big deal to beat our rival.”
Clinging to a 41-39 lead a minute earlier, Walker (21-7) nearly held off Mount Paran (14-11) by playing tight man-to-man defense.
Mount Paran had possession for most of the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Walker denied the Eagles a path to the basket while forcing them to move the ball and use timeouts. Raphael Parent finally had an open look with 13 seconds left and made a short jumper to tie the game.
A Walker timeout then set up Baker’s game-winning shot.
“When we drew the play up, I knew it was going to me, so I just had to finish,” said Baker, who led the Wolverines with 17 points.
Walker (21-7) will host another Region 6A rival, Mount Pisgah Christian, in the state quarterfinals. The Wolverines are in the round of eight for just the third time in team history, and the first time since 2002.
The Wolverines took charge in the second quarter, scoring 11 unanswered points to open up a 23-11 lead. Christopher Newell’s 3-pointer gave Walker momentum and a six-point lead, Matthew Brown chipped in with a pair of free throws and Baker came through with back-to-back inside shots.
Mount Paran’s Tyler Minnick stopped the Walker onslaught with a 3 of his own, and that was when the Eagles started chipping away at Wolverines’ lead. Minnick hit another 3 to cut Walker’s lead to eight at the break.
After Baker opened the second half with a layup to put Walker ahead by double digits, Mount Paran went on a 6-0 run when Dylan Bennifield started hitting shots. Free throws by Parent got Mount Paran within four, and then Alex Elliott started hitting 3s late in the third quarter.
Elliott’s efforts cut the deficit to 31-29, and the Eagles tied it at 33-all early in the fourth quarter on a pair Jake Roberts free throws.
In a matter of seconds, Baker's layup off a steal and a 3 by Newell put Walker back up by five. Mount Paran later tied it at 39-all with 2:50 left on two Elliott free throws.
Then. Baker’s free throws put Walker back on top.
“It’s tough when you lose like that at the last second, after we had fought back to get to that point,” Mount Paran coach Greg Phillips said. “(Walker) is a good team. It was tough, but time will heal the wounds and we’ll keep pressing forward.”
Elliott led Mount Paran with 11 points -- all of which came in the second half. Minnick added nine points and Bennifield had eight.
Newell ended up with 10 points for Walker, while Burke Chebuhar had seven points and 10 rebounds.
