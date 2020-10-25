Harrison went on the road and swept Tift County in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball playoffs on Saturday.
The Lady Hoyas won the match 25-20, 25-8, 25-16. They will host Alpharetta in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
After falling behind 11-7 in the first game, Harrison (23-15) grabbed control and gradually pulled away. In Game 2, the Lady Hoyas started on a 6-0 run and put it away early.
Tift started fast in the final game, but Harrison quickly took control to complete the sweep.
Hillgrove 3, Parkview 1: The Lady Hawks traveled to Gwinnett County and upset the No. 1 seed out of Region 4AAAAAAA in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove won the match 25-18, 14-25, 25-11, 25-20. The Lady Hawks advanced to the state quarterfinals where they will host Lambert in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Class AAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Carrollton 1: The Lady Mustangs needed four sets, but won the second round matchup in the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain (34-12) will host Lakeside-Evans in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Buford 3, Lassiter 1: The Lady Trojans season came to an end with a tough, four-game loss in the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Buford won the match 25-20, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23.
Lassiter completes its season 17-7.
Class A-Private
Hebron Christian 3, North Cobb Christian 1: The Lady Eagles fell in four games to the defending Class A-Private state champions.
Hebron won the match 25-11, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian ends its season 22-11.
Holy Innocents 3, Mount Paran Christian 1: The Lady Eagles fell in four game in the second round of the Class A-Private state playoffs.
Holy Innocents won the match 25-10, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.
Mount Paran completes its season 27-10.
Athens Academy 3, Walker 0: The Lady Wolverines dropped their second-round match in the Class A-Private state playoffs.
Walker completes its season 13-15.
