When Sophie-Katherine Harvey was in middle school, she watched her sister, Lily, celebrate as Pope won the 2018 volleyball state championship.
From that point on, Sophie-Katherine knew she wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps.
“It has motivated me since then to win state,” Harvey said. “I thought this could be us one day.”
Pope had been close over the last two years, but Buford had gotten in the way. The Greyhounds lost to Wolves in the state finals during Harvey’s freshman year of 2020 and in the semifinals last year.
But this year, as Pope went 45-5, it found a way to get past Buford late in the regular season, and Harvey said it was a big confidence-boost.
“We played Buford and St. Pius the same day,” she said. “After we beat them, we knew we had what it took to win a state title.”
Harvey and her teammates did just that, but not without a few concerned moments. The Greyhounds lost the first two sets of the Class AAAAAA state title match against Sequoyah 25-21, 25-20.
It forced the team to do a little soul-searching.
“We knew what we needed to do,” Harvey said. “After the break (following the second set), I went in super calm. We wanted to have fun with it.”
That fun manifested itself in Pope winning the third set 25-20, the fourth 25-16 and completed the rally by winning the decisive fifth set 15-12. Harvey finished the match with 25 kills and joined her sister as a state champion.
It capped a season in which the 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter had 536 kills, 328 digs and 39 aces. She passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career and she helped Pope finish No. 13 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.
For her efforts, Harvey was named the Cobb County Volleyball Player of the Year by the county’s coaches.
Following the season, Harvey was also named a second-team All-American by MaxPreps.
Pope coach Erica Miller said she could see a shift in Harvey’s demeanor heading into the third set of the title match, and Harvey took a lot on her shoulders to make sure the season was not going to end early.
“She is brave in what could be her moments of fear,” Miller said. “She’s courageous and wants to be in that pressure moment. She’s the one that wants to take the risk.”
Harvey said there were two things she improved on during the offseason that helped advance her game to where she could rise to those occasions — her back-line play and her patience. Harvey started to see that improvement playing for her club team, A5, when she said she got to play some of the best servers in the country, and it carried over to the season.
As a junior, Harvey’s recruiting has begun to heat up. She is currently fielding many offers from Power Five colleges, though she did not want to say who just yet. She also has her mind set on her senior season, with one thing on her mind — repeating as state champion.
“Absolutely. One hundred percent,” Harvey said. “I want to feel it again. We always had the talent. We just hadn’t gotten past our mental block. Now, we have.”
