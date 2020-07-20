Both Averi Visage and Vedad Kovac will represent Cobb County on the United Soccer Coaches Associations annual All-America team.
The honored teams were released earlier this month and included players that performed over the winter and shortened spring seasons. A total of 45 players were selected to be honored on the All-America teams. Eight of the players come from the state of Georgia.
Averi Visage recently graduated from Harrison High School and will attend Virginia Tech in the fall where she will continue her soccer career. The award means a lot to her as it is something to look back on through an anti-climactic end to her high school journey.
“I didn’t really expect it, which made it even more special,” Visage said. “To know that I left a mark like that at my school makes it so special to me.”
Visage earned three varsity letters while playing for the Hoyas and was a two time captain. During her high school career she was able to win two region titles and became a state champion in 2017.
“I am really proud of the way that I finished it off. I would have been a completely different player if I didn’t play at Harrison,” Visage said.
Visage was able to gain experience at many different positions while playing for the Hoyas. She started out as a centre back her freshman year. Later she was able to play in the midfield and as a forward. The experience earned at each spot has made her a better all around player and is something she is very thankful for.
Vedad Kovac also boasts a successful high school career. Playing for Lassiter High School Kovac was a four year varsity letterman and a three year captain. He scored an astonishing 17 goals and assisted 14 more over the shortened spring season leading to his All-America honors.
Kovac, whose father played professional football in Croatia, also plays for the Bosnia and Herzegovina U19 national team. He played in four friendlies and three euro qualifiers in 2019. Kovac will take his talent to Michigan State this upcoming fall.
