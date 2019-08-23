VILLA RICA — Villa Rica turned the tables on Campbell.
After losing last year’s season opener, it was the Wildcats’ turn to open the season with a 44-7 victory. Villa Rica was led by five touchdowns of 7, 10, 21, 2 and 14 yards by senior running back Phillip Zachary.
It didn’t take long for him to get started. After a blocked punt early in the first quarter, Zachary scored his first touchdown from seven yards.
Campbell answered with a 30-yard touchdown throw by junior quarterback Alex Stack. Despite the quick start, the Spartans struggled to move the ball and were constantly plagued by penalties.
First year coach Howie DeCristofaro was frustrated by the penalties.
“We shot ourselves in the foot. We have to be more disciplined.” DeCristofaro said. “I liked that they didn’t quit, we went for it on fourth down a couple times and got it.”
Leading the way for Campbell (0-1) was Stack. He finished the evening 9-for-23 with 107 yards and 1 touchdown. Many of his throws were under duress as Villa Rica was able to pressure him all night. Emon Padgett led the Spartans with 66 yards on 18 rushes.
Villa Rica (1-0) relied on Zachary to carry the load. He finished the night with 136 yards rushing and the five scores.
The Wildcats opened the game after a Campbell fumble on a punt with 2:27 left in the second quarter. Zachary punched it in with a 21-yard scramble on the next play.
Leading 24-7 at halftime, Villa Rica kept feeding their senior running back. With two more scores from 2- and 14-yards out, the Wildcats had the game in hand.
Senior quarterback Tristen Allen finished the game 11-for-19 for 58 yards passing. The Wildcats will look to win next week as they host M.L. King.
Campbell will return next week with Roswell at home.
