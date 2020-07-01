The United Soccer League announced that its Championship league will resume play with an expedited schedule.
Atlanta United 2 played only one game in the 2020 season -- a 1-0 loss to Charleston Battery at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in early March -- before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be suspended.
The new structure for the league includes eight groups chosen based on geographical regions, with a 16-game regular season set to begin later this month and end the weekend of Oct. 4. Atlanta and Charleston will be joined in Group H by the Tampa Bay Rowdies and USL newcomer Miami FC.
Of the three teams that competed in USL Championship last season, Atlanta is the only one that had a losing record, and it is the only team that failed to make the playoffs. Charleston and Tampa Bay both were knocked out in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
Atlanta’s loss to Charleston will contribute to the team’s 2020 regular season, and it will play 11 more matches against the three other clubs in their group. The remaining four matches will be played against nearby out-of-group clubs, and the regular season will conclude the first weekend in October.
The USL Board of Governors also approved the possibility of unbalanced schedules in which teams may play an uneven amount of home and away games during the regular season.
The top two teams in each group will move on to a single-elimination 16-team playoff. The new schedule for the regular season and playoff matches have yet been determined.
An additional rule change includes five possible substitutions per match instead of the typical three, but teams will still only have three opportunities per match to make those changes.
