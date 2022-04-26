The United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Athletic Club will host the 2025 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2030 U.S. Amateur and 2035 U.S. Women’s Amateur championships.
The club in Johns Creek has previously hosted six USGA championships.
“We are thrilled to return to Atlanta Athletic Club to conduct these three USGA championships,” Mark Hill, USGA senior managing director of championships, said in a release. “The USGA is looking forward to continuing our strong relationship with this famed club, which has been home to so many memorable USGA championships and legendary champions.”
The U.S. Girls’ Junior will be contested at the club from July 14-19, 2025. The club will host its second U.S. Amateur from Aug. 12-18, 2030, which will mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones’ completion of what was golf's Grand Slam at the time (the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, British Open and British Amateur).
The U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held on the Highlands Course from Aug. 6-12, 2035.
“Atlanta Athletic Club is proud to continue its tradition of hosting national championships,” club president Kevin Costello said in the release. “Building on our enduring relationship with the USGA, it’s an honor to showcase our golf courses to the world and play host to these prestigious championships that truly embody the spirit of the amateur game and support the next generation of golfers.”
The Atlanta Athletic Club has previously hosted the 1976 U.S. Open, 1984 U.S. Mid-Amateur, 1990 U.S. Women’s Open, 2002 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2014 U.S. Amateur. The club was also the host of the 1950 U.S. Women’s Amateur, on its original course in Atlanta, which is now known as East Lake Golf Club.
Atlanta Athletic Club has also hosted the 1963 Ryder Cup, three PGA Championships (1981, 2001 and 2011) and the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
