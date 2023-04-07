The Atlanta Braves have made comeback wins their calling card under manager Brian Snitker.
Though the trend started during the lean years of a rebuild, when highlights were harder to come by, those rallies are becoming increasingly harder to count during the club's current run of success.
"I know that over my time here, these guys have been something else," said Snitker, reflecting after Thursday's walk-off victory against the San Diego Padres. "I've said we're like an NBA team. Don't leave, because the best things might happen late in the game."
Dating back to when he took charge in May of 2016, the Braves have walked off with a victory 49 times during Snitker’s tenure in the regular season. Add a few memorable come-from-behind moments during the magical postseason run of 2021 and you have the makings of a club that never considers itself out of a game.
"It's just a nice knack or trait to have for teams, where they don't panic, and they don't get down,” Snitker said. “It doesn't always go your way, but more times than not, these guys are going to go down fighting, that's for sure."
Two years to the day he was traded to Atlanta, shortstop Orlando Arcia became the latest man to play hero. He delivered the game-winning single in the series opener against San Diego, sending the Braves to a 7-6 victory in front of a sell-out crowd at Truist Park.
Arcia may not be among the biggest names on the roster, but he’s been a contributor since joining the club in 2021, won the starting shortstop job in spring training, and then promptly signed a three-year contract extension just prior to Opening Day.
He loves his teammates and believes the Braves find success in their commitment to one another.
"It's the harmony that we have as a team,” Arcia said after Thursday’s winning hit. “It doesn't matter if you're an American guy or a Latin guy, we're united as a team, and we get along really well. I think that's the key to our success.”
Spencer Strider quickly became an integral part of the club in 2022, joining the starting rotation just in time to help the Braves erase a 10.5 game deficit in the National League East and overcome the New York Mets to win the division for the fifth consecutive season.
Even on a night in which he was unable to completely stifle the opposition, Strider felt confident that the lineup would find a way to pick him up and prevail in the end.
“The thing about us is that we're going to fight,” said Strider. “Obviously, I didn't want to give up the lead they'd given me, but there was never a doubt that our offense was going to compete and come back and, of course, they did.”
Whether it’s a late-inning rally, the heat of the pennant race, or with a chill in the October air, the Braves have shown time and again that they love a good comeback story.
