Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
The wristbands from Kelee Ringo’s national championship game-clinching pick-six are coming to a pair of Cobb County libraries.
Ringo's accessories are among the many items that are part of a tour of University of Georgia-related sports artifacts that will be touring libraries around the state.
The tour, organized by the university's Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, will be stopping in Cobb County twice to display the items from the UGA Athletic Association's archives.
The tour will stop from 2-6 p.m. July 11 at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, then return July 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library in Kennesaw.
“This is a great chance for everyone to see artifacts -- uniforms, equipment, programs -- that represent UGA’s rich athletics heritage,” Jason Hasty, the athletic history specialist for the Hargrett Libirary, said in a release. “This traveling exhibit will feature a mix of older artifacts, as well as items from more recent student-athletes and teams -- including a few items from the CFP national championship game.”
Additional stops include July 19 in Peachtree City, July 27 in St. Mary’s and July 28 in Jesup. All stops on the tour will be free and open to the public.
There will be an estimated 40 artifacts on display, including Ringo’s wristbands and a play-call wristband from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Other artifacts set to be on display include materials from Georgia's female athletes, the baseball team and various artifacts from legendary Bulldog football coach Vince Dooley’s career.
