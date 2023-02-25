NORCROSS — While things didn’t go well for Georgia’s men’s basketball team in Saturday’s loss to Missouri, its fans can take solace in what happened Saturday in Norcross.
Bulldogs signee Lamariyon Jordan scored 36 points — 27 in the second half — as fourth-ranked Norcross pulled away from Osborne for a 72-60 victory in the Class AAAAAAA second round. The defending state champion Blue Devils (25-4), unbeaten in February, will host Newton on Wednesday in the elite eight, marking the fourth time those two have played the last two seasons.
Osborne (17-13) put up a fight and trailed only 27-22 at halftime, but it didn’t have an answer for Jordan, who made sure his team kept a double-figure lead almost all of the last two quarters.
“Mari is such a special and unique player because he doesn’t really dominate the basketball,” Norcross boys coach Jesse McMillan said. “He doesn’t need a lot of touches to have some good numbers. We put in a few things to let him, when he gets rolling, to let him get good looks. That little stretch there where he had maybe six or eight in a row off some easy actions we had put in was really good to see. He doesn’t need a lot of space. He doesn’t need a lot of action. He’s such a good player.”
Jordan, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, scored the first seven points of the third quarter to open up a more comfortable lead that grew as big as 18 in the second half. The 6-foot-6 wing scored 16 of his team’s 20 third-quarter points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the second half.
“I knew when Coach called my number for some plays, I knew it was going to be one (big) night,” Jordan said. “I got hot and I started feeling it. It was on from there.”
Samarion Bond (14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) and Toby Ojukwu (seven points, all in fourth quarter) backed up Jordan in the fourth quarter to keep Osborne from making it a close game. Ojukwu, who had four rebounds and three assists, was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the fourth. Bilal Abdur-Rahman scored 11 (10 in the first half) for the Blue Devils.
“We knew it was a close game (at halftime) so we came out ready in the second half with that spark,” Jordan said. “Coach gave us that talk. We were ready. We did a great job preparing all week, getting up shots before and after practice. Everybody, the whole team, just working.”
McMillan worked to make sure his team didn’t overlook Osborne, which was led by 15 points each from Akai Fleming and Justin McCarter, 10 points from Marquis Copney and nine points from Farrell Suber. The Cardinals had a 24-2 edge in bench points, and went on a 10-2 run early in the second quarter for a brief 20-19 lead, their only one of the game.
Norcross had to finish the first half without Mier Panoam (seven rebounds) after he picked up his third foul, but it maintained a halftime lead after scoring its final four baskets of the half on offensive rebounds.
“The kids feel invincible all the time, they feel like they’re going to run away with every game,” McMillan said. “I was more concerned about as well as we played the last game vs. Collins Hill, as a coach, you’ve got to be a pessimist and say what if we don’t hit 10 threes in the first half. I was a little tight going into it because we knew Osborne was a step up in competition and they’ve got a lot of high level players on the floor. But I felt really well about how it went, especially with how we responded in the second half.”
Up next is a rematch with Newton, a team Norcross beat 73-71 earlier this season on Jordan’s game-winning 3-pointer in the Hawks-Naismith Classic. The two teams played twice last season, including Norcross’ victory in the state semifinals.
“It will be the fourth time in two years, twice last year and this year early (with Newton),” McMillan said. “They’re playing very well and obviously have some of the best basketball players in the state. We’ll be ready for it.”
