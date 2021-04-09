Georgia football has added a nonconference opponent to its 2028 schedule.
Florida A&M will visit Sanford Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028, according to an announcement this week from the FCS school that will become a full member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference this fall.
Georgia has never before played Florida A&M, a historically Black university.
The game against the Rattlers will fall a week after a UGA season-opening game scheduled at Texas and a week before Florida State, which like FAMU is located in Tallahassee, comes to Sanford Stadium.
Florida A&M, which went 9-2 in 2019 but did not play last season due to the pandemic, has games lined up with Miami, Florida and North Carolina as well as Georgia.
“We want to provide our student-athletes and fans with an opportunity to see our teams compete against the best in the country,” Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha said on the school’s website. We also want to make sure that we are providing much needed financial support to the program while putting our student-athletes in the best possible position to be successful. These games are very important to our success as a department, and we are fortunate to be in a position to work with colleagues at these institutions to schedule these games and we look forward to competing at a high level for many years to come.”
