UAB held Kennesaw State to 32% shooting from the field and only 15% from beyond the 3-point line, rolling to a 73-48 win Wednesday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
It was Kennesaw State's first game of the season against Division I competition, but for awhile, it looked as if the Owls (1-2) were up to the challenge.
Terrell Burden's layup tied the game at 14-all with just over 11 minutes to play in the first half, but UAB (3-0) closed the half on a 29-8 run to build a 43-22 lead at the break.
"(Wednesday) was a good test and lesson for us as a young team on the road for the first time," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "I thought we started out well and trusted our training and trusted each other. UAB made a run, as older experienced teams will do at home, and we splintered in the first half, which allowed them to build a comfortable lead. Offensively, we need to be stronger with the ball and share the ball better."
Kennesaw State was undone by committing 19 turnovers, which led to 22 UAB points. The Blazers also outscored the Owls 38-22 in the paint and 19-2 on the fast break.
Kennesaw State came into the game shooting 42% from behind the arc, but UAB held it to a 3-of-20 success rate Wednesday.
Spencer Rodgers, who led Kennesaw State with 17 points and five rebounds, was the only Owls player in double figures. Kasen Jennings had four points and a team-leading seven rebounds.
As a team, Kennesaw State had only four assists on the night.
In the second half, the Owls held UAB to only 35% from the floor, but they could not get any closer than 18 points the rest of the way.
Michael Ertel led four Blazers in double figures with 16 points. Trey Jemison had 13 points and 14 rebounds, Jalen Benjamin finished with 11 points and Quan Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds.
"Defensively, I was very pleased with how we played in the second half," Abdur-Rahim said, "holding them to 30 points on 35.7% shooting from the field and 16.7% from the 3-point line. However, no matter how well you play defensively, when you turn it over 19 times and they score 22 points off of those turnovers, it's hard to win on the road. That's on me as the head coach to have them better prepared. Again, this was a great test and lesson for us. We will improve and get better from it."
Kennesaw State will return to the court Friday when it faces No. 9 Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska, in a nationally televised game on FS1 at 5 p.m. The Owls return home on Dec. 12 to face Thomas.
