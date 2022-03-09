A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS)
NEW YORK — For the second straight week, supposed progress in MLB labor negotiations led nowhere except for canceled regular season games.
MLB announced Wednesday that it has canceled the third and fourth series of the regular season, meaning the earliest Opening Day could come would be April 14.
The decision comes after days of tense negotiations in New York between the owners and players, who made progress in some key areas but failed to close a deal despite MLB’s threat to cancel more games. Even after canceling the two series last week, the league put a 162-game season back on the table early this week, telling the union that an agreement might save a full schedule and that games could be made up on off days and via doubleheaders. The talks, though productive at times, did not lead to a deal.
“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.
“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.
“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered,” he concluded.
