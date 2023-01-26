Harrison High School alum Jaiden Fields and national champion Life wrestler Peyton Prussin were among 15 athletes revealed as part of WWE's "Next in Line" program Thursday.
The program, an extension of college sports' name, image and likeness programs, is designed to partner standout athletes with the professional wrestling company.
According to a WWE release, the signed athletes will be given access to the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and such resources as "brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract."
The NIL signees are set to be introduced this weekend as part of the festivities surrounding WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio.
Fields, preparing for her redshirt senior season with the Georgia softball team, is the sister of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and current Mount Paran Christian basketball standout Jessica Fields.
After sitting out the 2019 season as a redshirt and seeing limited time during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Jaiden Fields has become a leader of the Bulldogs' roster. After batting .315 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 2021, she hit .331 with four doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 37 RBIs last season.
Fields said on Instagram that she is "SUPER EXCITED to be joining the @wwe family as part of the #NextInLine program!!"
Prussin, a senior from Las Vegas, is a two-time defending NAIA champion.
“I actually have photos of me at a WWE event that my dad took me to when I was 9,” Prussin said told FloWrestling.com. “I was in the first couple of rows. An opportunity to be a WWE superstar didn’t seem possible back then.”
