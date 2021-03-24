KENNESAW -- Jake Tucker pitched an complete game to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 6-1 victory over North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
The victory was Mount Paran’s fifth straight.
“He threw 76 pitches and seven innings,” Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. “That’s phenomenal when you can keep your pitch count down like that.”
The win gave Mount Paran (10-3, 4-0) a one-game lead over Walker in the Region 7A standings. North Cobb Christian (7-9, 3-3) fell a half-game behind Walker and into a third-place tie with Darlington.
Mount Paran got an early start in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Alex Adams scored on a hit from Josh Fitzpatrick and Tyler Mimnick followed with his own RBI single to score Cameron Collier.
Tucker came across on a wild pitch and Matthew Foster added an RBI single to score Fitzpatrick.
“The main thing was we got it to a great start,” Reese said. “We got four in the first inning, so that was huge.”
Mount Paran added two runs in the sixth. Paul Farley brought home Mimnick with an RBI single, and Foster scored again off a bunt single by Evan Wearing.
Rodrigo Rodriguez’s solo home run was the only scoring for North Cobb Christian. Dallas Deas added two hits.
The teams will meet again Thursday at North Cobb Christian.
