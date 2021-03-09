With the ASUN women’s basketball championship set to begin Wednesday, tickets have been made tickets available for all of this week's tournament games hosted by Kennesaw State.
Tickets will cost $20 per person, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats as quickly as possible, as quantities are limited.
All seating in the two facilities being used -- the KSU Convocation Center and the gymnasium on Kennesaw State's Marietta campus -- will be general admission, with most seating in pods of two and four.
Everyone age 3 and over must have a ticket, while everyone 2 and over must wear a mask over their mouth and nose while inside both facilities.
The tournament starts Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Kennesaw State facing Jacksonville in the play-in game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds at the Marietta campus. The week will conclude with the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. in the KSU Convocation Center.
The complete tournament bracket can be found at ASUNsports.org. Tickets can be purchased online at KSUOwls.com/tickets.
