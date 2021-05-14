The Atlanta Braves are partnering with the Georgia High School Association to host the Class AAAAA, Class AAAAAA and Class AAAAAAA baseball state championship series at Truist Park.
The championships will begin May 24 and continue through May 26, with a potential single game to be played May 27, if needed.
Cobb County is guaranteed of at least one local team participating. Pope will host Lassiter starting Monday in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals, and it could be an all-Cobb state final if Allatoona can beat Houston County in the other semifinal.
The Braves opened Truist Park for the state championship for the first time in 2019, hosting the Class AAAAAAA series between Parkview and Hillgrove. The Panthers held off the Hawks to win in two games.
The championships series will be held as best-of-three series. The first will begin May 24 with a doubleheader 5 p.m., with a potential Game 3 the following day at noon.
The second and third championship series will start May 25 and May 26, respectively, and follow the same schedule with a 5 p.m. doubleheader start and a potential Game 3 the next day.
It has not been determined which classification will play in each time slot.
Tickets are $15 and will be available for purchase online at gofan.co/app/school/GHSA. Parking for the championship games is available in the Red Deck next to Truist Park, free for up to three hours.
The other state championships will take place in minor league stadiums -- Class AAA, Class AAAA and Class A Private at the Gwinnett Stripers' Coolray Field, and Class AA and Class A Public at historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah.
