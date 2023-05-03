For the fourth time in the last five years, the Class AAAAAAA baseball state championship series will be held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
This year's series will begin May 16 with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it would be played May 17 at 7 p.m.
This year, the Class AAAAAAA series will be the only one being played at Truist Park. The last two years, the Class AAAAAA title series was also held at the stadium, but a 10-game Braves homestand beginning the May 19 forced the consolidation of the schedule.
In every year the championship series have been held at Truist Park, at least one team has represented Cobb County in the title matchups. In 2019, Hillgrove advanced to the finals to face Parkview.
After the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lassiter faced off with Houston County in the 2021 Class AAAAAA title series. Last year, Allatoona and Pope competed in an all-Cobb Class AAAAAA series, with Pope becoming the first Cobb team to win a state title series at the major league park.
In addition, Woodstock and Etowah battled in an all-Cherokee County Class AAAAAAA championship series, in which Woodstock won the title.
Hillgrove and Walton will look to take the next step toward the state championship series this week when they play their quarterfinal matchups. Hillgrove will host Mill Creek, while Walton will travel to North Paulding.
Pope was the only Class AAAAAA team to advance to the state quarterfinals this year and will host Tift County in a doubleheader beginning Friday. Should the Greyhounds advance to the championship series, they would play in Lawrenceville at Coolray Field, home of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
That series would begin with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. May 18, with a third game scheduled for noon May 19, if necessary.
Those are the only two series locations that have been assigned. Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian in Class AA, as well as Whitefield Academy in Class A Division I, will find out their championship locations within the coming weeks, should they continue to advance.
The Class AA championship series is scheduled to begin May 19, while the Class A Division I series will open on May 22.
The Georgia High School Association will also host championship series at AdventHealth Stadium, home of the Rome Braves, and at Georgia Southern's J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.
