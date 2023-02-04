Lassiter led all Cobb County teams with a fourth-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state meet Friday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. – a major improvement from finishing 10th a year ago.
The Trojans, who improved six spots from last year's 10th place finish, accumulated 233 points, which was just two points in front of fifth place Allatoona (231). The diving points paid off with Carter Lofton winning the overall competition with 675 points earlier in the week.
Johns Creek won the overall meet with 368.5 points. Marist finished second with 342 points while St. Pius X third with 249.
“Carter was huge for the diving points, but I'm proud of the boys,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “It was a bigger boys state team than we have had in the past few years and definitely our strongest finish in many years.”
Elliott Elmore scored finished third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.29 seconds. Parker Tanke took sixth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.97 and eighth in the 100 backstroke (54.22). Cody Miles was seventh in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.52.
Lassiter was also fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.69) and fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:36.78).
Like Lassiter, the Buccaneers also made strides after finishing ninth a year ago.
Noah Smith emerged as a two-time individual champion with a win in the 100 freestyle in 45.47 and the 50 freestyle for Allatoona with a time of 20.68.
The Buccaneers took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:35.15 and second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:21.35.
Other successful finishes for Allatoona included Bennett Baer taking second in the 500 freestyle (4:38.78) and was seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.66. Gustavo Bried was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 52.07 for the Buccaneers and fifth in the 100 butterfly in 51.66. Landon Hanesworth was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.19.
Pope finished 14th behind Bryce Peterson, who took fourth in the 200 IM in 1:59.25. The 200 medley relay took 10th (1:43.49) as did the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.44).
