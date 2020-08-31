Taylor Trammell is on the move again.
One of the top prospects in the San Diego Padres organization, the former Mount Paran Christian standout, was traded to the Seattle Mariners as part of a seven-player deal late Sunday night.
The Padres received catcher Austin Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla, while sending Trammell, infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Muñoz to the Mariners.
The trade is the second for Trammell in as many seasons at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Last year he was sent from Cincinnati to San Diego.
"It’s crazy how close you can grow with people in a year," Trammell said on Twitter. From the staff, players, and fans, I have made friends for a lifetime! @Padres, I can’t express enough how grateful I am to have been apart of this organization. Thank you for everything!"
The 22-year-old was the No. 4 prospect in the Padres organization. Last year, he finished the season hitting .234 with 10 homers, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. After being traded from the Reds, the 6-foot-2, 213-pound Trammell struggled at the plate trying to prove the Padres were right for trading for him. It wasn't until late in the year where he began to regain his swing. His final at-bat of the year was a walk-off grand slam to help the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Padres' Class AA team, to a Texas League championship.
In another trade involving a player with local ties, former Kennesaw State pitcher Travis Bergen was sent from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Arizona Diamondbacks for reliever Robbie Ray and cash considerations.
The 6-1, 205-pound Bergen appeared in one game for Toronto this season pitching 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. The 26-year-old pitched in 21 games last season for the San Francisco Giants going 2-0 with a 5.06 ERA allowing 19 hits and 12 runs in 21 1/3 innings.
