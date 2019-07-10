CLEVELAND -- After Carter Kieboom lined a single to right field in the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Sunday at Progressive Field, Taylor Trammell singled to drive him in for the first run of the game.
That inning took Kieboom, a former Walton High School standout, and Trammell, a former Mount Paran Christian School star, back to their days playing together in the East Cobb Baseball program.
"It's wild when you think about how far we've come from then," said Trammell, an outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds' Double-A team in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "It reminded me that, at one point, I was hitting ninth and Carter was hitting eighth."
Kieboom previously made his major league debut this season and is performing well for the Fresno Grizzlies, the Washington Nationals' Triple-A club, where he is hitting .320 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.
Kieboom laughed when Trammell shared the memory of their travel-ball past.
"It shows how good of a team we had back then," said Kieboom, who is only 10 days older than Trammell. "East Cobb has some of the best players in the country, and we're both honored to represent the program. It's a blessing to have two guys who played together as kids playing on this stage."
The Futures Game kicked off the three-day celebration of baseball that culminated with Tuesday's All-Star Game. There was a crowd of nearly 30,000 on hand for the prospect showcase on the same field where the Home Run Derby All-Star Game were also held.
"It was so cool to experience this," Trammell said. "I got to go last year and am honored to do it again. This is special. A lot of my family is here, and that makes it even more incredible."
Trammell, who is hitting .249 with five homers, 30 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for Chattanooga, made the game exciting in the fourth with an attempted steal of home. Trammell was called out by the umpire, though replays showed he appeared to be in before the tag.
"He looked safe," Kieboom said. "It was a fun play either way. He's so fast. But I've seen him do stuff like that all of our lives. It isn't new to me. That's who he is."
There were no replay reviews in the Futures Game, so the call had to stand.
"I got a good jump. I got my hand in there," said Trammell, the star running back on Mount Paran's 2014 state championship-winning football team. "I know I was safe. It's all good. I had a fun time. I'm excited to get back to work."
Trammell was the MVP of the 2018 Futures Game in Washington and likely would have been again in Cleveland had his steal of home counted. Still, he said he was ready to build on the experience, which included meeting Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
"He told me to play loose and enjoy the experience," Trammell said. "When a legend like that tells you not to put so much pressure on yourself, because you have the skills, it helps you relax. My goal for the rest of the season is to play with freedom and not worry as much about what's next."
Kieboom said he was ready for another shot at the big leagues.
"I know I have to focus on handling the business in front of me," said Kieboom, who had five hits in 39 major-league at-bats with the Nationals. "I want to get back to the show, but I want to stay next time. If I keep working hard, the right time will come."
If Kieboom and Trammell have it their way, one day in the not so distant future, they will be playing against one another in a big league game.
"That would be amazing," said Trammell, who is joined in Chattanooga by catcher Tyler Stephenson, a Kennesaw Mountain product. "It would be our wildest dream come true. It would be huge for our communities as well. We have this opportunity to show the world what East Cobb can do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.