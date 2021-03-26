High School track and field teams will kick the 2021 season into full gear as the teams Cobb County championships begin Saturday at Marietta.
After seeing the season cut short last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, coaches and players are making the most of their time as a team.
Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said he remembers the timeline when the 2020 season came unraveled as if it was yesterday.
“We were eight weeks into the season,” Houstoulakis said. “We were hosting our last meet of the season. We didn’t know it was our last game.”
Houstoulakis even pointed out that it was the same night that the NCAA announced that March Madness had been canceled.
“That’s when we, all of the track coaches from all the schools in the stadium that night, knew,” Houstoulakis said. “When March Madness, a billion-dollar event, got cancelled we knew that something was going to happen.”
The veteran coach said Marietta had seniors who did not get the opportunity to complete their final season as a Blue Devil.
“We had several seniors who were on the verge of earning either as little as a walk-on opportunity to kids who had scholarship offers on the table,” Houstoulakis said. “When the pandemic hit and the seasons were all canceled, a lot of these scholarships were pulled, so we had seniors that lost out on scholarship opportunities.”
Marietta’s track and field contingent now consists of nine seniors on its girls team and eight seniors for its boys group.
“I’m so blessed to have an amazing senior class right now that, unfortunately, didn’t have a junior year, and they’re really really motivated,” Houstoulakis said.
The Blue Devil boys come into the county meets as the defending champions. They won the 2019 event with 133 points, besting Hillgrove (122), McEachern (68.5), Pope (65) and Walton (52.5).
The 2019 Cobb County girls title was won by Campbell, which made a second-day comeback to beat Marietta. The Lady Spartans, who also went on to win the state championship that year, finished with 161 points to top Marietta (139), Walton (81), Hillgrove (59) and McEachern (52).
Marietta’s teams have had success early in the season leading up to this weekend.
“I have, and our coaching staff has, witnessed a different level of preparation for these meets,” Houstoulakis said. “Our kids are locked in and focused.”
Mount Paran Christian’s teams are also looking to keep whatever momentum the 2019 and abbreviated 2020 seasons provided.
“We always had big goals,” coach Wes Anderson said. “Both boys and girls teams have their eyes set on earning a championship, and our goal is always to go to state.”
The Lady Eagles became the first Cobb County private school to win a state championship when they took home the Class A private-school title in 2019.
With the loss of its previous seniors, Anderson said the team looks almost completely different.
“Sixty to 70% are all new kids,” he said, “but it’s all new kids with great talent, and we still have some really good returning talent.”
