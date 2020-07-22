Few high school coaches get to spend five years with a group of players, but that does not make saying goodbye any easier when the end finally comes.
Phillip Rogers began coaching Marietta’s class of 2020 as their junior varsity coach when they were in eighth grade. Now, those players are set to graduate Friday inside Northcuttt Stadium.
“This class is pretty special to me,” Rogers said. “It’s a really close-knit group. We’re really comfortable with each other. We’re pretty open and honest with each other. They understand my expectations and what I want from them. It’s like I tell them all the time; I care about them like they’re my own sons.”
Rogers’ time with Ty Halliburton, Ben Edwards, Bowen Mayfield, William Underwood, Carlson Reed and Peter Warrick was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close in March, truncating the baseball season.
“I hung onto hope for a long time that we would come back for the team’s sake, but, in the back of my mind, you realized what direction everything was going,” Rogers said. “You play every game like it’s your last. Unfortunately, for those guys, it became their reality.”
Rogers, who also teaches U.S. history, was working on his computer at home when he received an email from the Georgia High School Association about the cancellation of spring sports. He called all six seniors in an attempt to break the news before they saw it elsewhere.
“There were some tears shed, for sure, when we were talking on the phone,” Rogers said. “It wasn’t a shock to hear that it ended, but it was just a punch in the gut. Those guys won’t play high school baseball anymore.”
However, the end of high school baseball does not mean the end of the student-athlete experience for the Marietta seniors,.
Underwood will play baseball at Western Kentucky, while Reed will pitch at West Virginia. Warrick, the son of the former Florida State football star of the same name, will join the Florida Atlantic football team as a cornerback.
Rogers discussed the players’ plans for the future when he live-streamed a senior night from the Marietta field for his players on the night that the original event was supposed to be held. The group will return to the field Tuesday so Rogers can honor his players one last time by giving them a certificate and their letters.
Despite the unexpected end to the Blue Devils’ season, Rogers sees the cancellation as a learning opportunity for him and his players.
“‘Fortunately, life goes our way sometimes. Unfortunately, sometimes, it doesn't,’” Rogers told one of his players. “‘You’re going to have to learn to roll with the punches, make the best out of it and learn from these experiences.’”
