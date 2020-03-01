Despite leading 11-7 at halftime, Rugby ATL was unable to keep the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Arrows in check, losing 28-18 on Sunday at Life University’s Lupo Family Field.
Much of the early possession favored Toronto. The pressure turned into points as left wing Leandro Leivas popped up on the right side of the pitch to create an imbalance, taking an inside pass from Ben LeSage in for the opening try. Sam Malcolm’s pinpoint accuracy continued from the tee to make it a full seven points.
Rugby ATL nearly responded moments later as Zander van Schalkwyk flew down the sideline on a counter-attack. He connected with support, but the ball was knocked on and Toronto was able to temporarily clear their lines.
A penalty gave Rugby ATL’s Kurt Coleman his first shot at the uprights from 30 meters out, and he got the home team on the board just ahead of the break.
The next 20 minutes belonged to Rugby ATL.
Toronto’s defense was stingy as wave after wave of attacks crashed into the line, but Coleman eventually slotted a second penalty. Jeremy Misailegalu found a hole and an offside penalty presented another kicking opportunity, Coleman opted for the corner and Alex Maughan grounded the ball for the try.
Coleman’s conversion was off target as Rugby ATL took an 11-7 lead into halftime.
Both sides reached for fresh legs to combat the intensity. Toronto brought on regular starters Andrew Quattrin and Lucas Rumball to start the second half, while Rugby ATL called Chance Wenglewski and Conor Keys off the bench.
With Toronto’s pressure, Rugby ATL could only hold out for so long before Tomás de la Vega burrowed over from short range and Toronto retook the lead.
Soon after, Toronto’s Manuel Diana broke right, but Andrew Ferguson switched the play back to the left, with Tayler Adams sending Leivas into the corner, and Adams’ kick gave the Arrows a 10-point lead.
After Ferguson was called for an illegal tackle, Neethling Gericke’s try and Coleman’s conversion closed the gap to three, but that was as close as his Atlanta could get. With a minute to play, Toronto’s Gastón Mieres converted a try, and Adams’ conversion accounted to the final margin.
Rugby ATL will head north to play Old Glory DC on March 8.
