A two-day event featuring the top 60 Historically Black College and University baseball players in the country featuring an all-star game, home run derby and more will be held Thursday and Friday at Truist Park.
The event hosted by the Atlanta Braves will consist of a career panel, free youth clinic and home run derby on Thursday with two teams led by former MLB All-Stars facing off in the HBCU All-Star Game on Friday.
Day 1 of the event will kick off with a career clinic for the athletes at 9:30 a.m., hosted by the Braves and Minority Baseball Prospects. The 60 athletes will then coach a free youth baseball clinic for 500 players at 11:30 a.m., focused on pitching, hitting and fielding.
To finish Day 1 of the event, the athletes will take part in the HBCU All-Star Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. This event will be open to the public.
Day 2 of the event will feature the HBCU All-Star Game, with the 60 players split into two teams. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The teams will be coached by former Atlanta Braves Marquis Grissom and Marvin Freeman, along with former MLB players Lou Collier and Lenny Webster.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. for pregame festivities, including live music and over 30 local Black vendors. Hope & Will’s Sandlot will also be free for ticket holders.
Tickets for the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are available at www.Braves.com/MBPHBCUAllStarGame. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and the MBP Helping Hands Foundation.
