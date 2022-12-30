There were plenty of big events and happenings that highlighted the 2022 sports calendar in Cobb County.
National championships, state championships, individual glory and player movement highlighted a big year for the county and the state. Here are the top 10 sports stories of the year;
1. Georgia wins the national championship
What's 40 years between titles amongst friends? Well, the Bulldogs said four decades was plenty long enough. Behind one of the best defenses college football has ever seen, and former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, Georgia finally brought the title back to Athens by dismantling Alabama and likely ending its dynastic run.
Bennett threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Kelee Ringo secured the victory with an interception return for a touchdown as the Bulldogs recorded a 33-18 victory over No. 1 Alabama to win the College Football Playoff title game in Indianapolis.
2. Dansby Swanson leaves the Braves
From the time Dansby Swanson put the uniform of his hometown team on he did it proud. However things change.
After the former Marietta High School standout shortstop put up a career year, everyone in baseball knew Swanson was going to be in line for a big payday. This past season he hit .277, with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, 32 doubles, stole 18 bases, won the Gold Glove and made his first All-Star team.
Over his seven seasons with the Braves, he had become one of the faces of the franchise and helped them win the 2021 World Series. However, earlier this month, shortly after getting married to Mallory Pugh, who is a member of the US National Women's Soccer Team, the 28-year-old signed a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
3. Cobb County girls rule the state
If there is one thing that can be counted on year-after-year in Georgia high school athletics its the girls from Cobb County are going to win state championships.
They proved it like never before during the 2021-2022 school year as they won 11 state titles in eight different sports -- softball, volleyball, cross country, flag football, swimming, basketball, soccer and tennis -- along with cheerleading.
If there is anyone who might consider this past school year to be a fluke, the girls are at it again early in the 2022-2023 school year already claiming another softball title, two volleyball championships and a cross country win. Plus they nearly won two more titles in flag football the county had two teams playing in championship games.
4. Pope wins all-Cobb baseball championship series at Truist Park
Region 6AAAAAA proved to be the best region for baseball in the state, regardless of classification, as it sent three teams to the state semifinals -- Pope, Allatoona and Lassiter -- and sent the Greyhounds and the Buccaneers to the home of the Atlanta Braves to play for the state championship.
Pope put on a clinic at the plate, in the field and on the mound as it swept Allatoona 10-0 in six innings, then added a 9-2 win in Game 2 to claim the fifth state title in program history. It was the team’s first championship since 2018 and the first under coach Chris Turco, who took over from mentor Jeff Rowland before the season, following 18 years as an assistant.
The Greyhounds had a combined nine extra-base in the series, with six triples and three doubles. Six of the extra-base hits came in Game 2. Pope finished the year 35-7, went 8-0 in the playoffs, won 23 of its last 24 games and finished No. 16 in MaxPreps final national poll.
5. Cobb knows soccer
The county proved its was the best when it came to high school soccer as it had an all-Cobb boys Class AAAAAAA final, and Lassiter knew how to take care of business in Class AAAAAA.
Playing the Class AAAAAAA championship at McEachern, it only seemed right to have a pair of county opponents in Harrison and Pebblebrook. The game was tied 1-1 in the second half when AJ Daniels rifled a shot into the back of the net for the eventual game-winning goal with 6:02 to play.
The win capped a perfect 23-0 season and secured the Hoyas a No. 1 ranking in the U.S. according to United Soccer Coaches.
Lassiter sent both its boys and girls teams to Macon for the Class AAAAAA title games and both came home with titles.
In the boys title game, Colin Nedblake scored two goals, including the one that secured the Trojans' first title since 1996, as they defeated two-time defending state champion Dalton 3-1.
In the girls championship matchup against Cambridge, freshman goaltender Malia Loadwick made five saves in regulation and then blocked four of six penalty kicks to help Lassiter claim a 1-0 victory. It helped the Trojans finished with an undefeated season at 16-0-4, and win its first title since 2016.
6. Vince Dooley dies
Vince Dooley is a name which will go down in Georgia history as the soul of the athletic program. First as the national championship coach which led the football team to the 1980 national championship, and then as the athletic director who built the foundation the current successful sports programs are now flourishing on.
He passed away at the age of 90 on Oct. 28.
Dooley coached at Georgia for 25 years from 1964-88 and had a record of 201-77-10. He was AD from 1979-2004, and then he helped bring another Division I football program to the state. In 2010, he was asked to lead the exploratory committee to bring football to Kennesaw State.
Dooley had the opportunity to see the Owls program flourish and grow into one of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision, and at the final national championship game of his life, saw his Bulldogs regain the top spot in the country.
7. Freddie Freeman signs with the Dodgers
Freddie Freeman took over as the face of the Atlanta Braves following the retirement of Chipper Jones. He filled the role with class and great play and in his final play as a member of the Braves, the first baseman caught the final out to to help them win the World Series, beating the Houston Astros in six games.
After a Major League Baseball work stoppage, and extended contract negotiations, the Braves moved on and signed first baseman Matt Olson to hit in the middle of the lineup.
Freeman then signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while he clearly missed being in Atlanta, he went on to have an All-Star season which was MVP caliber, hitting .325 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs.
Olson hit .240 with 35 homers and 103 RBIs and helped the Braves win the National League East.
8. Kennesaw State makes move to Conference USA.
Kennesaw State has been a member of the ASUN since it became a Division I athletic program in 2006, but that will change after the 2023-24 school year as the Owls will be moving to Conference USA.
As the NCAA Division I landscape continues to change, the conference sought out KSU to become a member beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
The biggest transition within the athletic program will come with the football, which will transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. FCS allows 63 scholarships per team, FBS allows 85. KSU will play a transition season in 2023 while its roster is being built.
9. Run, Marietta, run
The Marietta cross country program has become one of the best in the state of Georgia. The 2022 girls team may have a claim as one of the best the state has ever seen.
The girls won the Class AAAAAAA state championship by dominating the field, placing five runners in the top 10 and scoring 33 points to finish far ahead of the runner-up, Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison (101). It was the third title in a row and fifth in the last six years.
Maddie Jones finished second individually with a time of 19:15.03, trailing only behind the dominant performance by Harrison's Samantha McGarity, who won the individual title in 18:34.91.
The boys team made it a clean sweep by scoring 88 points to finish comfortably ahead of runner-up Carrollton (122). Jared Fortenberry fell just short of winning the individual state title, finishing second with a time of 16:38.93. It was the second boys-girls sweep in three seasons.
10. Hudson Knapp wins Drive, Chip and Putt championship at Augusta National
Marietta's Hudson Knapp worked his way through local, state and regional qualifying to find himself in the the finals of the competition at the home of the Masters.
He was in fourth place heading into the putting final, which was held on the course's famous 18th green. Getting two opportunities to putt, Knapp rolled his first attempt from 30 feet on the back portion of the putting surface to within 5 inches of the cup. His second attempt, a quick downhill putt from 15 feet on the lower part of the green, came to a stop 3 feet away.
His deft touch was enough to outdistance the three players ahead of him and win the 7-8 boys age division. Knapp, a third-grader at Faith Lutheran School in Marietta, plays out of Pinetree Country Club.
