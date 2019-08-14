The entries in the CenterState Bank Marietta Open, a Professional Squash Association-sanctioned event set to take place in Marietta, have been set, and the list includes several of the world’s best.
The event, which will take place at the Old School Brewery & Squash Club from Sept. 12-15, will feature six players currently ranked inside the world top 100 among its sixteen participants.
The No. 1 seed is Vikram Malhotra, the No. 63 player in the world. He will compete against five other top-100 players and several other highly ranked participants for 200 ranking points and the largest percentage of the purse.
Victor Crouin (No. 65), Shehab Essam (72), Leonel Cardenas (79), Mario Yanez (92), and Christopher Binnie (96) are the other scheduled participants ranked in the top 100.
“We could not have asked for a better draw,” Jonathan McMurry, a Marietta resident and the tournament promoter, said in a release. “Among them, the players have won 43 PSA titles and have decades of tour experience. We have a great mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming young professionals, including All-Americans and national champions from several different countries.”
Athletes from 12 different nations will compete. Three Americans -- Faraz Kahn of New Jersey, Andrew Douglas of New York and Timothy Brownell of Massachusetts -- will also take part in the tournament.
Several of the other competitors also have ties to the United States. Reuben Phillips, a native of the United Kingdom but based in Atlanta, was awarded a wild-card entry and the No. 16 seed.
Seven of the athletes have experience playing for college teams. Malhotra won four consecutive national team championships at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, from 2008-11.
Crouin, who hails from France and is the second-highest ranked player to take part, currently plays for Harvard and is the reigning College Squash Association Individual National Champion. He plays with Brownell at Harvard.
The tournament will also double as a charity fundraiser for Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb, with all net proceeds from sponsorships and on-site donations given to the organization.
Play will begin Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. with the round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals Friday evening, the semifinals Saturday and the finals Sunday. Before Friday evening’s quarterfinals, there will be an afternoon kids clinic with the pros that will be free but require a reservation. Admission to the tournament will be on a suggested donation basis.
