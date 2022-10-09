Sep 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gets congratulations from third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) congratulates relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after he gets the save during the of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and outfielders Michael Harris II Robbie Grossman and Ronald Acuna Jr. react after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base over Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) and left fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a two run home run as Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) looks on in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Truist Park will open for a couple matinees as the Philadelphia Phillies visit to face the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.
Major League Baseball on Sunday released the first pitch times for the first two games of the best-of-five series between the division rivals.
Game 1 will begin Tuesday at 1:07 p.m., with Game 2 set for 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will be broadcast by Fox.
Philadelphia will host Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. A potential decisive fifth game would be played next Sunday at Truist Park.
Times have yet to be set for any of the games beyond the first two.
The Phillies, who were the last of six teams to qualify for the National League playoffs, advanced by sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in two straight games during the wild-card series.
The Braves won the season series with Philadelphia 11-8. They were 6-3 at home and 5-5 on the road.
The NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the other NLDS series against winner of Sunday night's decisive wild-card game between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets.
In the American League, the Seattle Mariners will travel to the Houston Astros, while the Cleveland Guardians will travel to the New York Yankees.
