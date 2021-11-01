Single game tickets are now on sale for both the Kennesaw State men’s and women’s basketball teams, as the home opener for the women’s squad is Nov. 9, while the men’s squad will have its home opener on Nov. 14 against Piedmont College.
Adult ticket prices for men’s basketball are available for just $12 per game, $11 if bought online before the contest. The discounted rate for Seniors (55 and over) and Youth (ages 3-12) is $10. Group tickets are available for 10 or more, to inquire about these tickets fans should call 470-578-OWLS (6957). Courtside seats for the men’s team have been sold out for the season. To purchase men’s tickets online, fans should go through the KSUOwls.com.
For the first time, KSU is selling courtside seats for the women’s team. Prices are $25 a game for courtside for adults, $22.25 if bought online. Adult tickets for women’s basketball this season are $7 for walk-up or $5.75 if bought online, while the discounted rate is just $5. Women’s single-game tickets can be bought on-line at KSUOwls.com.
Season highlights for the men are home games against Belmont on Nov. 19 (Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night), Mercer on Dec. 1 (White Out), Jacksonville State on Jan. 27 (Gold Rush) and North Alabama on Jan. 29 (Tony Ingle Night). For the women, the opener on Nov. 9 is a BLUE OUT, with 1,000 free “Welcome to the Blue Era” T-shirts as they begin the first year under new coach Octavia Blue. The Jan. 12 game against FGCU will be Student-Appreciation Night, while the team’s annual Pink Game is set for Feb. 12 against North Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.