Tickets are on sale for all of the games Kennesaw State's men's basketball team could host in next week's ASUN Conference tournament at the KSU Convocation Center.
Kennesaw State was tied for first place in the ASUN heading into Friday night's regular-season finale against Central Arkansas, with a win or a Liberty loss to Queens giving the No. 1 seed to the Owls. They had already clinched a top-two spot and will host a quarterfinal game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
If Kennesaw State advances past the quarterfinal round, it would host the semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m., while a potential championship game in Kennesaw would be held March 5 at 3 p.m.
As a top-two seed, Kennesaw State will host a play-in game in the first round Monday at 7 p.m., featuring either the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds, or the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds, based on the results of Friday's final regular-season games.
Tickets are available to purchase online at KSUOwls.com, while students will receive free admission with a valid student ID.
For the quarterfinal and semifinal games, reserved seats will be $15 for adults and $13 for ages 3-17. General admission bleacher tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for youth. A limited number of courtside seats will be available for $40 each.
Championship game prices would be $20 for reserved tickets for adults, $50 for courtside and $15 for general admission, while youth tickets would stay the same for general admission and $18 for reserved seats.
All tickets for the play-in game will be general admission and courtside seating only, with ticket prices set at $40 for courtside, $10 for general admission ($5 for youth) and $5 for any student from an ASUN school.
The ticket window and doors to the KSU Convocation Center will open an hour before tip-off for all games. Parking is available for free the East Deck next to the arena, as well as the East Lot at the corner of Frey Road and Skip Spann Connector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.