The Region 6AAAAAA volleyball tournament gets underway next week at Wheeler, and it will not be known which team is the top seed until Saturday, when the top three seeds are decided a tri-match between the contenders.
Allatoona, Lassiter and Pope are undefeated in region play with 6-0 records, and the three teams will play a tri-match Saturday at Lassiter to determine their respective spots in the bracket.
Kennesaw Mountain is the fourth seed with a 5-3 record and Kell is fifth at 4-4.
On paper, Lassiter and Pope appear to have the advantage over Allatoona. Both teams have upperclassmen experience on the floor that helped lead them to state runner-up and semifinal-round finishes in their respective classifications last season.
Meanwhile, defending Class AAAAAA state champion Allatoona is relying on two freshmen, three sophomores and one senior starter. The Lady Buccaneers’ young players do have experience, as their 27-2 overall record indicates.
For Lassiter (13-3), sophomore Rebecca Watkins is leading the way offensively with 143 kills and has 21 aces. Middle hitter Kate Kudlac has 33 blocks, setter Katie Bochniak leads with 23 aces to go with 241 assists and Camille McCraw is manning the back row with 164 digs.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been healthy,” Lassiter coach Greg Hodge said. “We have a good returning core from our state final appearance. We are finding our legs and pushing ourselves so we can get ready for postseason.”
Pope has become well-rounded this season after the defensive-oriented Lady Greyhounds, who won a state title in 2018 before returning to the semifinals last season.
Jeff White, who in his first season at Pope’s coach after leading Northview to three state titles, has utilized some power up front to complement the team’s defense.
Lily Harvey, a 6-foot-4 middle hitter, has a .500 attack percentage, while her freshman sister, Sophie-Katherine, is also having an impressive debut up front alongside junior middle Ayanna Rodgers.
For Allatoona, many will recognize middle hitter O’Niece Roberts and sophomore libero Gracie Pynes from last year’s championship team.
However, freshmen outside hitters Logan Kalinowski and Addison McLarty have a combined 334 kills on the season. Kalinowski’s older sister, junior Cayla, has 120 kills.
“Our big thing is not to replace, but to reload,” Allatoona coach Joe Soley said. “We have good weapons. We have the talent as a team. We have made some immature youth mistakes for sure, but I put the trust in our players.”
Five-time defending state champion Walton won its first 11 matches without dropping a set before winning four of five matches at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa, Florida.
The Lady Raiders (16-1), led by senior libero and Florida State commitment Emery Dupes, are the favorites to win the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament at Marietta. Harrison and North Cobb are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
Mount Paran Christian, which is going for its second state championship in three seasons, is the top seed going into the Region 7A private-school tournament that includes county rivals Walker and North Cobb Christian. Mount Paran will host the championship match net Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (21-6) had won six of their last seven matches going into Thursday’s non-region match against St. Pius X.
Campbell, McEachern and Pebblebrook will be at East Coweta competing in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.