Three Cobb County student-athletes were named state winners by Positive Athlete Georgia.
Kell’s Christopher Abel, North Cobb’s Kacy Handzel and Wheeler’s Navan Kothari were all selected to represent their individual sport’s category for the award.
Athletes were nominated for the award by coaches, principals and athletic directors. A nominee must demonstrate excellence in their sport achieve high academic merit and be a leader on and off the playing field.
Abel had been a part of Kell’s wrestling program since his sophomore year. As a senior, he was a starter for the Longhorns and placed fourth in the area meet. He was named a state alternate and would have qualified for state if not for sectionals being canceled due to COVID-19 regulations.
Abel was successful in every aspect of his high school career, all the while being blind.
Kell coach David Thornbury said Abel was an exemplary student-athlete on and off the wrestling mat.
“He was always doing everything he could to get better,” Thornbury said. “Wrestlers pride themselves on working hard. From competing on our team to playing jazz, Christopher just gave it his all.”
In addition to wrestling, Abel was a member of the Cobb County Honor Jazz Band playing the trumpet and also a national braille challenge winner. He was also a Cobb County Scholar Athlete, sporting a grade-point average over 4.0, and is going to study at Kennesaw State this upcoming semester.
Despite Abel's challenges, Thornbury said he used his voice to motivate his teammates.
“Abel was a vocal leader. He never wanted to take the easy road, challenging himself and his friends to push for more, to do more,” Thornbury said. “He is just a kid to where everyone around him can’t help but rise to his level.”
Handzel, a senior lacrosse player, made her impact not just at North Cobb, but also in her community.
She had been on the team since she was a freshman, and she was an impact player ever since. North Cobb coach Kathy Ezzell said Handzel's intelligence on the field was a key to the team's success.
“She has an incredible lacrosse IQ,” Ezzell said. “She has a sense to see things that even we can’t see all the time. She could always find a way to improve the team, and always had the ability to communicate her ideas without dragging anyone's confidence down. She always had a positive connection to make.”
During North Cobb’s signing day, Handzel announced that she was going to continue her lacrosse career at the College of Wooster in Ohio.
Handzel made an impact in the community by creating the non-profit organization Blissful Boxes. The organization's goal is to provide self-care boxes to women in need staying in shelters.
Boxes included toiletries, first aid and feminine hygiene products. Handzel would go and raise the money to create such boxes, organize them and then donate them to the shelters.
Ezzell said it was an honor to be Handzel's coach.
“She has a heart of pure gold. Since meeting her, everyone who meets her just feels wonderful.” Ezzell said. “She is just a great kid.”
Kothari won the Positive Athlete award for alternative sport, as he is a member of Wheeler's cricket club team. He is also a member of the varsity soccer team and plans on playing football this fall.
Wheeler athletic director Michael Sawyer said he would describe Kothari as a “Swiss army knife” due to his versatility on the soccer field. In 2019, Kothari was awarded the team's Offensive Player of the Year Award, along with a Soccer Leadership Award.
Sawyer said Kothari is the prime example of what a Positive Athlete should be.
“He is one of the most dedicated students I have had the opportunity to know,” Sawyer said. “He has such a positive attitude in every sport or organization he is a part of. He receives great grades and is a fantastic representation of our school.”
Kothari is a Next Generation Nations President, along with being a part-time student volunteer at Next Step Ministries.
