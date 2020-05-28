Cobb County athletic directors Amie Howard, Jeff Hutson and Matt Williams were all honored by the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association as athletic director of the year in their respective regions.
Howard was honored for the second year in a row in Region 6AAAAAA for her work at Allatoona. Campbell’s Hutson was recognized as the Region 2AAAAAAA winner, and Williams earned the award for Region 3AAAAAAA at North Cobb.
Though thankful for the honor, the ADs saw the award as more than a personal accomplishment. It is a representation of an entire school and program.
“Any time these awards are given, I don’t look at it as necessarily what I have done, but more as a reflection of what my coaches have done and how wonderful they are,” Howard said.
The coaches highlighted the praises from the athletic directors, and how they are seen as the foundation of any program.
“This award is no more than a reflection of your coaches,” Hutson said. “When they do a good job, it makes it look like you did a good job.”
Campbell has been hard at work behind Hutson’s leadership throughout the past year. The school's new weight room is a testament to the effort and success around the program, and Hutson sees the new facility as a representation of hard work and determination.
“We scratched, clawed and saved and were able to get ourselves a first-class weight room,” he said. “It is important to me that the kids have the facilities they need to succeed.”
Hutson, also an assistant principal, said he emphasizes time management as the key to having a successful program and knows that his student-athletes need an assistant principal first and an athletic director second.
Likewise, Williams has been in many positions at North Cobb, coaching multiple sports in his 21 years at the school. His experience as a coach has given him a different perspective and helped him garner success in his four years as athletic director.
Williams said he sees the importance in every role when creating a successful program.
“I think it is more a reflection of what our school has done,” he said. “North Cobb is the state's best kept secret, and that is because of the people around me.”
For Howard, her position at Allatoona is more than just a job. It is her family.
Coming out of a very difficult time last fall, Howard contemplated retirement. She wanted to spend more time with her own children and enjoy every moment she had with them.
A playoff football game in late fall showed Howard exactly why she loved what she did every day. The students showed support for her on and off the field, as well as supporting the Turner’s Heroes cancer foundation -- named in honor of former Allatoona football standout Turner Cockrell, who died from cancer in 2018 -- that the school had adopted for athletic leadership.
“To see all of the kids in the stands wearing their capes, to see all of the players on the field with stickers on their helmets, it was just one of those things that reminded me why I do my job,” said Howard, whose husband, John, is the athletic director at Woodland High School in Cartersville.
All three athletic directors highlighted the importance of the people around them. They all had very high praise for their peers.
“I genuinely believe that every athletic director in the state can win an award like this,” Howard said.
