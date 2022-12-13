Cobb County boys basketball continues to stand out on a national level.
Three county teams were recognized as part of the most recent High School Recruit Public School rankings -- No. 4 Wheeler (4-1), No. 14 Kell (7-0) and No. 16 McEachern (7-4).
Texas power Duncanville was No. 1, followed by California's Corona Centennial (Calif.) and Pennsylvania's Imhotep Charter. Illinois' Simeon rounded out the top five.
Wheeler will put its ranking on the line twice over winter break, beginning with a matchup against Tampa Catholic (Fla.) as part of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday and then against River Bluff (S.C.) at the Chick fil-A Classic in Lexington, South Carolina.
Next week, Kell will head to Las Vegas for the Tarkanian Classic, a three-day, 66-team showcase. The Longhorns will open the event against Liberty (Nev.), which was ranked No. 23 in the poll Monday.
Kell will be in the Platinum Division, which includes three other teams ranked in the poll -- Durango (Nev.), which defeated Pebblebrook in the Utah Holiday Hoopfest last week, No. 9 Faith Family (Texas) and No. 17 West Ranch (Calif.).
McEachern will head out of state after Christmas, playing in the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, from Dec. 27-29.
In addition to Wheeler, Kell and McEachern, four other teams from Georgia made the poll -- No. 15 Newton, No. 20 Norcross, No. 21 Milton and No. 22 Grayson. The seven ranked teams from Georgia is the most of any state. Illinois, Texas and Nevada each have three.
