MARIETTA -- Walton golfer Tatum Thompson said one of her main goals heading into her senior season was to win low medalist honors at the Cobb County Invitational.
In her first three years, Thompson had fallen just short. On Tuesday, she was able to finally check this item off her to-do list.
Thompson shot an even-par 71 over two days at City Club Marietta to win the individual title by two shots over teammate Saarvi Venkatesh, the defending champion. Thompson and Venkatesh also led the Raiders to the team title, with a 55-stroke victory over second-place Hillgrove.
After opening the tournament with a 38 on the front nine in soggy conditions, Thompson was tied for the lead entering the final nine holes.
"I went for it (Tuesday)," she said. "I made a lot of good putts today."
Thompson made four birdies for a back-nine score of 33. She said a couple of the birdie putts came from outside 20 feet.
"I'm really proud of myself," the North Carolina Central signee said. "I worked really hard."
The team victory also gave Walton a sweep of the titles in all four years of Thompson's high school career.
"I'm really proud of the girls," first-year Walton coach Heather Guiendon said. "The conditions were tough, and it was windy both days. They all shot lower scores (on Tuesday).
Walton finished with a total score of 6-over 219, which included shooting 2-under 103 on Tuesday. Hillgrove (274) was followed in third place by Allatoona (280), while Harrison (283) and Mount Paran Christian (283) tied for fourth. Walker, Lassiter, Campbell, Sprayberry and Pope completed the top 10.
It was the second tournament victory in as many tries for Walton, which also won the Lady Rambler Invitational in LaFayette.
"We're looking forward to the area and state tournaments," Guiendon said.
Thompson and Venkatesh were joined by teammate Annika Gomeyac (75) to make it an all-Walton top three. Hillgrove's Emma Cates Richardson (77) finished fourth and was the only other player to shoot in the 70s.
Whitefield Academy's Elizabeth Morris (86), Walker's Katherine Jones (87), Mount Paran Christian's Morgan McKenzie (87), Lassiter's Piper Shook (88) and Allatoona's McCary Chastain (90) rounded out the top 10.
