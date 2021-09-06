Last week’s PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta was kicked off by Walton's Tatum Thompson, who hit the ceremonial first tee shot in front of a packed crowd.
Thompson earned the prestigious honor back in July through PGA Tour's First Tee program.
When Thompson stepped on the tee to complete her usual pre-shot routine, and then after a deep breath took her swing and watched her drive go down the middle of the fairway.
"The adrenaline and confidence I felt hitting that first tee shot, along with hearing the applause and cheers of the crowd, makes me want to do this every weekend," Thompson said.
"I experienced an amount of nerves that I never felt before. Once I hit the ball all my nerves went away and I was happy, especially seeing my ball go down the middle of the fairway. At that moment I was just happy to see all my hard work pay off."
While the tee shot may have been the highlight of her week, it was far from the only thing she got to experience.
She was awarded an all-access area practice pass, which allowed her to go to the range and chipping greens to see the world's best golfers up close.
"I was so excited because some of the players recognized me from being out on the range,” she said. “I was able to give them a fist bump and wish them good luck before their match, which meant a lot to me."
The 15-year-old also had the opportunity to attend the Payne Stewart Award ceremony, where she had the chance to meet 2021 recipient Justin Rose.
Seizing the moment, she took her chance to network and ask advice from the world's best golfers, learning tangible skills she can use on and off the course. Thompson, who was already experiencing an all-time high after performing on the world stage, received words of encouragement from notable tour players Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Daniel Berger.
"I watch these players all the time on TV and never thought I could meet them," she said. "So having the opportunity to meet them meant a lot to me."
Throughout her past weekend experiences, she saw one of the First Tee core values exemplified throughout the competition, perseverance. This core value was chosen by Thompson when she wrote the application essay for the First Tee program.
"It's very rare that you're going to go out and have a great round every time,” Thompson said. "Not every player will shoot 63 or 8-under par everyday. I think you just have to train your mind that you're not always going to be the best or have the best putting game. Not giving up and continuing to practice allows you to keep going."
